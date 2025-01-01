Donation

Donate to make a difference

We at the Multicultural Center rely heavily on your du'at and sadaqah for support to help provide and continue all of our important programming and services. And in these few cherished days, we are calling on you, our most esteemed family, friends, and patrons to invest in your ahkirah and make an automatic monthly donation to support the MCC today.No matter how seemingly small the amount, your assistance would absolutely be vital to the hundreds of families who benefit directly from our services.