The Multicultural Center
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The Multicultural Center

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The Multicultural Center

Our mission

The Multicultural Center fosters community engagement and support through diverse programming, empowering families with essential services and resources to enhance their quality of life and promote cultural understanding.
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to make a difference
We at the Multicultural Center rely heavily on your du'at and sadaqah for support to help provide and continue all of our important programming and services. And in these few cherished days, we are calling on you, our most esteemed family, friends, and patrons to invest in your ahkirah and make an automatic monthly donation to support the MCC today.No matter how seemingly small the amount, your assistance would absolutely be vital to the hundreds of families who benefit directly from our services.
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Yusr Quran Institute
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Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
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Our website

https://multiculturalcenter.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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