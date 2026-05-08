The Oak House School

The Oak House School

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Our mission

The Oak House School empowers students with diverse learning needs. Our nurturing environment fosters creativity and confidence. We focus on holistic education so each child can thrive academically and socially while celebrating their unique talents.
Past events
Past events
Oak House After School Theater Presents - Parody This!
Event
Oak House After School Theater Presents - Parody This!
May 8 - May 10 | 3 dates & times
1561 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
The Oak House Players Presents VideoGamapalooza
Event
The Oak House Players Presents VideoGamapalooza
Apr 24 - Apr 26 | 4 dates & times
1561 McLendon Ave NE
Oak House Players - Retro Video Game System Raffle
Raffle
Oak House Players - Retro Video Game System Raffle
Apr 24 - Apr 26 | 3 dates & times
Services, Camps, Vacay, Experiences
Auction
Services, Camps, Vacay, Experiences
Mar 28, 9:05 PM EDT
1561 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Arts, Gifts & Everyday Joy
Auction
Arts, Gifts & Everyday Joy
Mar 28, 9:05 PM EDT
1561 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
More ways to support us
Donors & Sponsors for The Oak House School
Donation
Donors & Sponsors for The Oak House School
Support The Oak House School! We are hosting our First Annual Auction to raise money for The Oak House School, which provides nurturing, inclusive classrooms for students with diverse learning needs. Your gift today allows us to keep tuition accessible for years to come. If you choose to be a sponsor at any level, you gain visibility through emails to families and social media posts*. You also create a meaningful connections to a supportive community that values and actively engages with local businesses committed to making a lasting impact. You can choose a suggested amount, or an amount that works for you, your business, or your family.Thank you for supporting our mission to help students and families!Questions? Contact Claudia Pineda [email protected] (phone)
Donate today
Acorn to Oak Annual Fundraising Campaign
Donation
Acorn to Oak Annual Fundraising Campaign
The Power of Revolutionary Compassion We chose connection. We chose compassion. We chose a different way.At Oak House School, we believe in nurturing the potential within every child, helping them grow into confident, capable, and compassionate humans. We are building a place where kids can belong, where parents feel supported, and where families don’t have to feel alone. Revolutionary compassion means beginning with the unwavering belief that every single human already belongs. Our role as educators is not to measure worth, but to guide each child inward—to help them discover the unique gifts they carry and support them in finding their place in the world through those strengths. Belonging isn’t something to earn here; it’s something we honor from the start. Your gift to the Acorn to Oak Campaign helps us plant the seeds of doing education differently.Why We’re DifferentAt Oak House, we’ve built something rare:Everything is rooted in Revolutionary CompassionAn incredibly low student-to-teacher ratioA team of extraordinary educators who are valued, respected, and paid fairlyA model that keeps tuition within reach for familiesWhy Your Gift MattersBut here’s the truth: keeping tuition affordable while sustaining this level of quality and care creates a gap between what we charge and what it actually costs to run the school.The gap between tuition and the true cost of an Oak House education is about $3,200 per student. The only way to bridge that gap—and to keep Oak House true to its mission—is through an active, thriving Annual Fund. It’s what allows us to honor both our students and our teachers, without sacrificing one for the other.If you cannot donate personally, please consider sharing this opportunity with friends or family members who align with our mission. Together, we can keep Oak House a place where all children, families, and educators can thrive.Just as an oak tree stands strong for decades, your support creates a lasting impact—rooted in student autonomy, intellectual community, and revolutionary compassion. When you give to Oak House, you’re not just funding a school—you’re fueling a movement where every child belongs, every teacher is respected, and every family can thrive.Because the power of Revolutionary Compassion begins here—with you. Together, we can grow something extraordinary.
Donate today

Our website

https://theoakhouseschool.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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