The Oak House School

Donation

Acorn to Oak Annual Fundraising Campaign

The Power of Revolutionary Compassion We chose connection. We chose compassion. We chose a different way.At Oak House School, we believe in nurturing the potential within every child, helping them grow into confident, capable, and compassionate humans. We are building a place where kids can belong, where parents feel supported, and where families don’t have to feel alone. Revolutionary compassion means beginning with the unwavering belief that every single human already belongs. Our role as educators is not to measure worth, but to guide each child inward—to help them discover the unique gifts they carry and support them in finding their place in the world through those strengths. Belonging isn’t something to earn here; it’s something we honor from the start. Your gift to the Acorn to Oak Campaign helps us plant the seeds of doing education differently.Why We’re DifferentAt Oak House, we’ve built something rare:Everything is rooted in Revolutionary CompassionAn incredibly low student-to-teacher ratioA team of extraordinary educators who are valued, respected, and paid fairlyA model that keeps tuition within reach for familiesWhy Your Gift MattersBut here’s the truth: keeping tuition affordable while sustaining this level of quality and care creates a gap between what we charge and what it actually costs to run the school.The gap between tuition and the true cost of an Oak House education is about $3,200 per student. The only way to bridge that gap—and to keep Oak House true to its mission—is through an active, thriving Annual Fund. It’s what allows us to honor both our students and our teachers, without sacrificing one for the other.If you cannot donate personally, please consider sharing this opportunity with friends or family members who align with our mission. Together, we can keep Oak House a place where all children, families, and educators can thrive.Just as an oak tree stands strong for decades, your support creates a lasting impact—rooted in student autonomy, intellectual community, and revolutionary compassion. When you give to Oak House, you’re not just funding a school—you’re fueling a movement where every child belongs, every teacher is respected, and every family can thrive.Because the power of Revolutionary Compassion begins here—with you. Together, we can grow something extraordinary.