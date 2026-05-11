Donation

Donate to The Party Theater

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟The Party Theater exists to ignite creativity, foster collaboration, and enrich the cultural fabric of Stamford, NY, the Western Catskills and beyond. By blending professional artistry with community engagement, we bring transformative artistic experiences to life through performances, community workshops and new work development. Our mission is to celebrate and elevate local and regional voices while creating opportunities for entertainment, inspiration, education and connection.The Party Theater is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit in Stamford, NY- your tax-deductible donation supports affordable quality theater and community programming:How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our work, your support is invaluable.