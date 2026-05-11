Our mission
The Party Theater exists to ignite creativity, foster collaboration, and enrich the cultural fabric of Stamford, NY, the Western Catskills and beyond. By blending professional artistry with community engagement, we bring transformative artistic experiences to life through performances, community workshops and new work development. Our mission is to celebrate and elevate local and regional voices while creating opportunities for entertainment, inspiration, education and connection.
Our website
https://jointhepartynow.com/
Contact information