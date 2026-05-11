The Party Theater
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The Party Theater

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The Party Theater

Our mission

The Party Theater exists to ignite creativity, foster collaboration, and enrich the cultural fabric of Stamford, NY, the Western Catskills and beyond. By blending professional artistry with community engagement, we bring transformative artistic experiences to life through performances, community workshops and new work development. Our mission is to celebrate and elevate local and regional voices while creating opportunities for entertainment, inspiration, education and connection.

Events
Events
6th Annual Hill People's Comedy Fest
Event
6th Annual Hill People's Comedy Fest
Jun 25 - Jun 27 | 6 dates & times
10 Academy St, Stamford, NY 12167, USA
Get your tickets
Microcosm 2026
Event
Microcosm 2026
Oct 16 - Oct 17 | 2 dates & times
1863 Co Rd 30, Stamford, NY 12167, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to The Party Theater
Donation
Donate to The Party Theater
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟The Party Theater exists to ignite creativity, foster collaboration, and enrich the cultural fabric of Stamford, NY, the Western Catskills and beyond. By blending professional artistry with community engagement, we bring transformative artistic experiences to life through performances, community workshops and new work development. Our mission is to celebrate and elevate local and regional voices while creating opportunities for entertainment, inspiration, education and connection.The Party Theater is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit in Stamford, NY- your tax-deductible donation supports affordable quality theater and community programming:How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our work, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Sponsor the 6th Annual Hill People's Comedy Fest
Donation
Sponsor the 6th Annual Hill People's Comedy Fest
$2,315 of $3,000 goal
Donate today
The Party Theater 2026 Season Campaign
Donation
The Party Theater 2026 Season Campaign
$3,350 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://jointhepartynow.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

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