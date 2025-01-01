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Rooted & Rising Marketplace

Welcome to TPP's Rooted & Rising Pop-up MarketCelebrate Rooted & Rising, our 1st Annual Gathering, with limited-edition swag designed in collaboration with local artist Katiana Jarbath Smith. Featuring a beautifully illustrated White Oak sapling surrounded by native plants, this artwork reflects the ecosystem we have been building, rooted in connection, care, and shared resources.Choose from our custom tote bag and mug, each carrying the story of growth beneath the surface and the collective power rising above it.Every purchase directly supports The People’s Place and our work to incubate grassroots leaders, community organizing projects, and shared space for movement-building in Waterbury and beyond. As an early kickoff to Give Local, this is a meaningful way to give and take something beautiful with you.The People's Place is proud to share 20% of all proceeds with SURGE Arts Initiative, an artist-led platform uplifting Black, Brown, Indigenous, Latinx, and other artists of color across Greater Waterbury through exhibitions, artist circles, and community programming.Thank you for supporting The People's Place, where visionaries grow together.