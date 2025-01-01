The People's Place
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The People's Place

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The People's Place

Our mission

The People's Place empowers grassroots leaders and fosters community organizing in Waterbury. Through shared resources and collaborative projects, they build a movement for social change, celebrating diversity and supporting local artists.
More ways to support us
Rooted & Rising Marketplace
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Rooted & Rising Marketplace
Welcome to TPP's Rooted & Rising Pop-up MarketCelebrate Rooted & Rising, our 1st Annual Gathering, with limited-edition swag designed in collaboration with local artist Katiana Jarbath Smith. Featuring a beautifully illustrated White Oak sapling surrounded by native plants, this artwork reflects the ecosystem we have been building, rooted in connection, care, and shared resources.Choose from our custom tote bag and mug, each carrying the story of growth beneath the surface and the collective power rising above it.Every purchase directly supports The People’s Place and our work to incubate grassroots leaders, community organizing projects, and shared space for movement-building in Waterbury and beyond. As an early kickoff to Give Local, this is a meaningful way to give and take something beautiful with you.The People's Place is proud to share 20% of all proceeds with SURGE Arts Initiative, an artist-led platform uplifting Black, Brown, Indigenous, Latinx, and other artists of color across Greater Waterbury through exhibitions, artist circles, and community programming.Thank you for supporting The People's Place, where visionaries grow together.
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Growth Center Program Form [TEMPLATE]
Effective organizations, businesses and leaders are grounded in continuous learning and improvement. At The People’s Place, we believe learning and growing should be accessible and approachable for everyone. Whether you're kickstarting a new project or looking to expand, TPP’s Growth Center brings experienced, expert and personalized training and technical assistance to help you succeed no matter the developmental stage you find yourself in. Let’s get started today!
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Our website

https://www.thepeoplesplace.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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