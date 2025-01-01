The Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival
organization logo

The Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival

Subscribe
Donate

The Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival

Our mission

The Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival celebrates traditional maritime music and the maritime history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and New England. Our annual festival, starting in 2000, brings maritime music from across the country and around the world to the streets of downtown Portsmouth, all completely free, thanks to our volunteers, non-profit partners, sponsors, and donors.

Events
Events
PMFF Maritime Music Sail
Event
PMFF Maritime Music Sail
Aug 1, 12:30 - 3:00 PM EDT
23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival
Donation
Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival
The Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival is completely free, every year, thanks to donors like you.We are able to continue to bring traditional maritime music to the streets, historic sites, and businesses of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, every year since 2000 because of your support.Thank you!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.pmffest.org/

Contact information

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook: https://fb.com/PMFF.NH

Powered by