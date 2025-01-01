Our mission
The Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival celebrates traditional maritime music and the maritime history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and New England. Our annual festival, starting in 2000, brings maritime music from across the country and around the world to the streets of downtown Portsmouth, all completely free, thanks to our volunteers, non-profit partners, sponsors, and donors.
Our website
https://www.pmffest.org/
Contact information
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook: https://fb.com/PMFF.NH