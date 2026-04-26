The Purpose & Passion Project

The Purpose & Passion Project

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Our mission

The Purpose & Passion Project empowers families and individuals by providing essential support, resources, and services. Through community-driven events like the Cake & Sip Fundraiser, we foster compassion and create a brighter future for all.
Events
Events
Cake & Sip Fundraiser
Event
Cake & Sip Fundraiser
May 23, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
616 E 185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
The "Tie'd" To Purpose & Passion Online Shop
Shop
The "Tie'd" To Purpose & Passion Online Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Where old ties find new life—and new purpose. Our shop transforms forgotten neckties into one-of-a-kind, reimagined pieces that carry both style and story. Each creation is thoughtfully upcycled, giving new energy to materials that once hung quietly in closets. But this isn’t just about fashion—it’s about impact. Every purchase directly supports the Purpose & Passion Project, helping fuel meaningful change through creativity, community, and compassion. Wear something unique. Support something bigger.Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.The Purpose & Passion Project
View shop

Contact information

[email protected]
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