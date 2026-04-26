Shop

The "Tie'd" To Purpose & Passion Online Shop

Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Where old ties find new life—and new purpose. Our shop transforms forgotten neckties into one-of-a-kind, reimagined pieces that carry both style and story. Each creation is thoughtfully upcycled, giving new energy to materials that once hung quietly in closets. But this isn’t just about fashion—it’s about impact. Every purchase directly supports the Purpose & Passion Project, helping fuel meaningful change through creativity, community, and compassion. Wear something unique. Support something bigger.Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.The Purpose & Passion Project