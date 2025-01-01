Annual MembershipThe mission of The Reading League Hawai'i is to advance the awareness, understanding and use of evidence-aligned reading instruction across the state, by connecting all stakeholders and providing sound educational resources. We rely on membership dues and donations as our main source of funding to bring high-quality reading resources and events to our state, and we are grateful for your support! An annual membership is $25. Membership benefits include: 1. Financially supporting the mission of The Reading League Hawai'i2. Opportunity to become involved in our work and advance the mission3. Early notification of upcoming webinars, book studies, and guest speaker events4. Monthly eNewsletter from The Reading League, our national affiliateHave questions, ideas, or want to become more involved? Please contact us: [email protected]