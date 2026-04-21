The Rock Island County Childrens Advocacy Center
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Our mission
The Rock Island County Children's Advocacy Center is dedicated to reducing trauma for children affected by abuse. They provide advocacy, trauma-informed therapy, and support to help children and families heal from their experiences.
Past events
Past events
Event
Believe in the Brave Breakfast Fundraiser 2026
Apr 21, 7:00 - 9:00 AM CDT
1526 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265, USA
Auction
The Believe in the Brave Breakfast Silent Auction
Apr 21, 8:33 AM CDT
More ways to support us
Donation
Believe in the Brave Breakfast
$685 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.riccac.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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