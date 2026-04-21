The Rock Island County Childrens Advocacy Center

The Rock Island County Childrens Advocacy Center

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Our mission

The Rock Island County Children's Advocacy Center is dedicated to reducing trauma for children affected by abuse. They provide advocacy, trauma-informed therapy, and support to help children and families heal from their experiences.
Past events
Past events
Believe in the Brave Breakfast Fundraiser 2026
Event
Believe in the Brave Breakfast Fundraiser 2026
Apr 21, 7:00 - 9:00 AM CDT
1526 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265, USA
The Believe in the Brave Breakfast Silent Auction
Auction
The Believe in the Brave Breakfast Silent Auction
Apr 21, 8:33 AM CDT
More ways to support us
Believe in the Brave Breakfast
Donation
Believe in the Brave Breakfast
$685 of $20,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.riccac.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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