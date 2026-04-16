The Saint Constantine School of Dallas

The Saint Constantine School of Dallas

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Our mission

The Saint Constantine School of Dallas fosters a nurturing environment that integrates academic excellence with character development, preparing students to lead lives of purpose and service rooted in Orthodox Christian values.
Past events
Past events
Auction
TSCS 2026 Spring Feast Fundraiser - Silent Auction
Apr 21, 7:05 PM CDT
322 S MacArthur Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019, USA
Red & Gold Lucky Draw Checkout
Custom
Red & Gold Lucky Draw Checkout
Apr 18, 5:00 - 11:30 PM CDT
OLD feaset - TEST-ARtsFest
Event
OLD feaset - TEST-ARtsFest
Feb 13, 6:30 PM - Apr 18, 9:00 PM CDT
13555 Hillcrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
The Saint Constantine School Spring Feast Fundraiser
Event
The Saint Constantine School Spring Feast Fundraiser
Apr 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
13555 Hillcrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
Event
TSCS Arts Festival - icons
Feb 15, 4:00 PM - Feb 18, 8:00 PM CST
TSCS Arts Festival Sale
Custom
TSCS Arts Festival Sale
Feb 13, 4:00 PM - Feb 15, 5:00 PM CST
1225 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007, USA
More ways to support us
Last Call to Give!
Donation
Last Call to Give!
$22,250 of $25,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://dallas.saintconstantine.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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