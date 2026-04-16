The Saint Constantine School of Dallas fosters a nurturing environment that integrates academic excellence with character development, preparing students to lead lives of purpose and service rooted in Orthodox Christian values.
Past events
Past events
Auction
TSCS 2026 Spring Feast Fundraiser - Silent Auction
Apr 21, 7:05 PM CDT
322 S MacArthur Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019, USA
Custom
Red & Gold Lucky Draw Checkout
Apr 18, 5:00 - 11:30 PM CDT
Event
OLD feaset - TEST-ARtsFest
Feb 13, 6:30 PM - Apr 18, 9:00 PM CDT
13555 Hillcrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
Event
The Saint Constantine School Spring Feast Fundraiser