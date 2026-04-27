The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa provides vital services to those in need, including food, shelter, and rehabilitation programs, aiming to transform lives and strengthen communities through compassion and support.
Past events
Past events
Auction
The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa's Silent Auction Preview for AmFund Vacations
May 14, 9:00 PM CDT
At The AmFund table at the back
Auction
The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa's Silent Auction
May 14, 9:00 PM CDT
Collect item from the silent auction tables
Auction
The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa's Live Auction Preview Only