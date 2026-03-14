The Secret Garden Collective
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The Secret Garden Collective

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The Secret Garden Collective

Our mission

The Secret Garden Collective empowers individuals and families through life-skills education, wellness programming, and therapy services, while providing access to fresh produce and community support in Oracle, AZ and surrounding areas.
Events
Events
June Produce Distribution
Event
June Produce Distribution
Jun 13, 10:30 - 12:00 PM MST
1261 E Mt Lemmon Hwy, Oracle, AZ 85623, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Turn Your 2026 Arizona Taxes Into Community Impact: The Fresh Access Program at Secret Garden
Donation
Turn Your 2026 Arizona Taxes Into Community Impact: The Fresh Access Program at Secret Garden
$1,515 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
The Seret Garden Collective's Shop
Shop
The Seret Garden Collective's Shop
Wear the Mission. Grow the Impact.Every item in our shop helps cultivate something bigger than a purchase — it helps nourish our community.When you buy Secret Garden merchandise, you’re helping us provide fresh food access, regenerative gardening education, and community-based programs for families across Oracle, Catalina, and surrounding rural communities.From farm-fresh produce distributions to hands-on learning gardens, your support helps our nonprofit continue to grow.🌱 Shop with purpose.🌱 Support local impact.🌱 Help our community thrive.
View shop
Reviving a School. Reconnecting a Community. Help us transform a formerly abandoned historic schoolhouse into a welcoming community hub for people of all ages in rural Arizona.
Donation
Reviving a School. Reconnecting a Community. Help us transform a formerly abandoned historic schoolhouse into a welcoming community hub for people of all ages in rural Arizona.
$200 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.thesecretgardencollective.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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