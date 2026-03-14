The Secret Garden Collective

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The Seret Garden Collective's Shop

Wear the Mission. Grow the Impact.Every item in our shop helps cultivate something bigger than a purchase — it helps nourish our community.When you buy Secret Garden merchandise, you’re helping us provide fresh food access, regenerative gardening education, and community-based programs for families across Oracle, Catalina, and surrounding rural communities.From farm-fresh produce distributions to hands-on learning gardens, your support helps our nonprofit continue to grow.🌱 Shop with purpose.🌱 Support local impact.🌱 Help our community thrive.