The SILO Project
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Our mission
The SILO Project empowers communities through arts and culture, fostering creativity and connection. We provide platforms for artistic expression while promoting inclusivity and collaboration to enrich lives and strengthen community bonds.
Events
Events
Event
Diner en Blanc
May 9, 7:00 PM - May 25, 9:00 PM CDT
3608 Hwy 6, Clifton, TX 76634, USA
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Event
The SILO Project Workshop Fair
May 30, 9:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
3608 Hwy 6, Clifton, TX 76634, USA
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Event
Farm IS Table
Jun 13, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
3608 Hwy 6, Clifton, TX 76634, USA
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Our website
https://thesiloproject.net/
Contact information
[email protected]
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