The SJCA Faculty Parent Council
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Our mission
The SJCA Faculty Parent Council supports St. John Chrysostom Academy by fostering community engagement, enhancing student experiences, and promoting educational excellence through collaborative initiatives and events.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Chrysostom Academy Rocket Build
Jun 14, 9:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
395 Bridle Path Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://chrysostomacademy.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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