The SJCA Faculty Parent Council

The SJCA Faculty Parent Council

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Our mission

The SJCA Faculty Parent Council supports St. John Chrysostom Academy by fostering community engagement, enhancing student experiences, and promoting educational excellence through collaborative initiatives and events.
Events
Events
Chrysostom Academy Rocket Build
Event
Chrysostom Academy Rocket Build
Jun 14, 9:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
395 Bridle Path Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://chrysostomacademy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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