Membership

The Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, Gila Valley Section's Memberships

Join the SME Gila Valley Section as a Local member to support education, networking, and professional development in mining and metallurgy. Your membership helps promote innovation and responsible, sustainable practices in our local industry.Members stay connected through technical talks, community events, and outreach with students and early-career professionals. By completing this form, you add your voice to a regional community committed to strong engineering, safe operations, and environmental stewardship.