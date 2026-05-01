The Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, Gila Valley Section
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The Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, Gila Valley Section

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The Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, Gila Valley Section

Our mission

The Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, Gila Valley Section provides professional development, advocates for, and educates the public about the mining and minerals extraction industry in Graham County, AZ.

Events
Events
May 2026 Gila Valley SME Meeting - "The Mechanism of Action of Reagents in Molybdenite Froth Flotation"
Event
May 2026 Gila Valley SME Meeting - "The Mechanism of Action of Reagents in Molybdenite Froth Flotation"
May 21, 6:00 - 8:00 PM MST
1206 E U.S. Hwy 70, Safford, AZ 85546, USA
Get your tickets
1st Annual Mine & Wine Tour
Event
1st Annual Mine & Wine Tour
Jun 13, 9:00 - 5:00 PM MST
Willcox, AZ 85643, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
The Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, Gila Valley Section's Memberships
Membership
The Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, Gila Valley Section's Memberships
Join the SME Gila Valley Section as a Local member to support education, networking, and professional development in mining and metallurgy. Your membership helps promote innovation and responsible, sustainable practices in our local industry.Members stay connected through technical talks, community events, and outreach with students and early-career professionals. By completing this form, you add your voice to a regional community committed to strong engineering, safe operations, and environmental stewardship.
View membership

Our website

https://gilasme.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

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