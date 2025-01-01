Donation

The Call Documentary - Help Us. Help Them.

The Sodality Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to impacting the lives of first responders by providing the funding assistance they deserve to cultivate a culture where their mental well being is safeguarded. Through meaningful community partnerships, the Foundation supports first responders and their families by funding Advanced Peer Support training, team and individual development programs, and mental health initiatives tailored to the specific needs of department's.At its core, The Sodality Foundation is committed to strengthening the mental resilience of those who run toward danger. The organization honors the dedication and sacrifice of first responders by ensuring their mental health remains a priority, and by working to ensure that funding is never the reason first responder's are unable to access the support they deserve.Join us in our mission to support the mental well being of New Mexico First Responders! With your help, we can ensure that these everyday heroes receive the care and support they deserve.*Donation Disclaimer: The Sodality Foundation processes donations through the Zeffy platform. Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits and does not charge transaction fees. At the time of donation, contributors may be asked to include an optional percentage to support Zeffy and help keep the platform free for organizations like ours. This contribution is entirely voluntary and can be adjusted or declined by the donor.