Donation

Donate to The Stamford Garden Club

At The Stamford Garden Club, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Your contribution helps us continue our mission to foster education in horticulture, conservation, flower arranging, photography, and related arts as well as to support charitable, civic, educational and community organizations in these fields.Because of donors like you, we are able to support educational programs, community parks, and conservation efforts which make a meaningful difference in Stamford. Your generosity directly strengthens our ability to bring people together through gardening while preserving and celebrating our local landscape.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.