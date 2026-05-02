The Teen Parent Plug

The Teen Parent Plug

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Our mission

The Teen Parent Plug empowers young parents through peer support, education, and community resources, fostering resilience and confidence. We create job opportunities and leadership pathways to help them build brighter futures for their families.
Past events
Past events
TPP's 2nd Annual Mother's Day Tea
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TPP's 2nd Annual Mother's Day Tea
May 2, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
939 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052, USA

Our website

https://teenparentplug.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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