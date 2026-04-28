The University of Oklahoma Muslim Student Association
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The University of Oklahoma Muslim Student Association

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The University of Oklahoma Muslim Student Association

Our mission

The University of Oklahoma Muslim Student Association fosters a supportive community for Muslim students, promoting cultural awareness, spiritual growth, and leadership through events, education, and outreach, while celebrating diversity and unity.
Past events
Past events
MSA End of Year Banquet
Event
MSA End of Year Banquet
Apr 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
2401 Chautauqua Ave, Norman, OK 73072, USA

Our website

https://muslimsofou.wixsite.com/oumsa

Contact information

[email protected]
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