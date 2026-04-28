The University of Oklahoma Muslim Student Association
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The University of Oklahoma Muslim Student Association
Our mission
The University of Oklahoma Muslim Student Association fosters a supportive community for Muslim students, promoting cultural awareness, spiritual growth, and leadership through events, education, and outreach, while celebrating diversity and unity.
Past events
Past events
Event
MSA End of Year Banquet
Apr 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
2401 Chautauqua Ave, Norman, OK 73072, USA
Our website
https://muslimsofou.wixsite.com/oumsa
Contact information
[email protected]
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