The VetReset Foundation

The VetReset Foundation

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Our mission

The VetReset Foundation empowers veterans transitioning to civilian life through education, advocacy, and community support, helping them navigate available resources and build connections for a successful future beyond military service.
Events
Events
VetReset Mindfulness & Meditation for Veterans
Event
VetReset Mindfulness & Meditation for Veterans
May 14 - Jun 10 | 57 dates & times
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More ways to support us
Support Veterans Navigating Life Beyond Service
Donation
Support Veterans Navigating Life Beyond Service
$810 of $50,000 goal
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Shop
The VetReset Foundation's Shop
Welcome to The VetReset Foundation’s Shop. Every purchase helps veterans navigate life after service while building leadership opportunities for local youth.Proceeds support veteran reintegration programs, mental health initiatives, and youth leadership development connected to events like our Act of Valor Youth Basketball Classic 🏀. Your order is more than gear or merchandise—it’s a direct investment in community, connection, and sustainable support for veterans and their families 🇺🇸.
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Our website

https://www.vetresetfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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