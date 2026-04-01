Shop

The VetReset Foundation's Shop

Welcome to The VetReset Foundation’s Shop. Every purchase helps veterans navigate life after service while building leadership opportunities for local youth.Proceeds support veteran reintegration programs, mental health initiatives, and youth leadership development connected to events like our Act of Valor Youth Basketball Classic 🏀. Your order is more than gear or merchandise—it’s a direct investment in community, connection, and sustainable support for veterans and their families 🇺🇸.