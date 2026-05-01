The Warfighter Project

The Warfighter Project

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Our mission

The Warfighter Project honors veterans through community events like the Memorial Ruck, raising funds for the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery to ensure a dignified resting place for those who served our country with valor.
Events
Events
2026 IVMC Memorial Ruck
Event
2026 IVMC Memorial Ruck
May 25, 8:30 - 11:00 AM EDT
101 W Vaughn Dr, Madison, IN 47250, USA
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Our website

https://steelandsteamcoffeeco.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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