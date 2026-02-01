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The Willow Tree Project
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Our mission

Our mission is to provide accessible, educational opportunities for all students & professional interpreters. Also to support the Deaf community with education and professional experiences through sponsorships and more.
Events
Events
Message Analysis - Dynamic Voicing Part 1
Event
Message Analysis - Dynamic Voicing Part 1
Jun 9, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT
Zoom
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Matching Your Presenters
Event
Matching Your Presenters
Jul 11, 9:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
Zoom
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Fingerspelling - Dynamic Voicing Part 2
Event
Fingerspelling - Dynamic Voicing Part 2
Jul 14, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT
Zoom
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Register - Dynamic Voicing Part 3
Event
Register - Dynamic Voicing Part 3
Aug 11, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT
Zoom
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Constructed Dialogue - Dynamic Voicing Part 4
Event
Constructed Dialogue - Dynamic Voicing Part 4
Oct 13, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT
Zoom
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Clozure & Prediction - Dynamic Voicing Part 5
Event
Clozure & Prediction - Dynamic Voicing Part 5
Nov 10, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CST
Zoom
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More ways to support us
Donations for C/DIs
Donation
Donations for C/DIs
🌟 Join us in supporting community! 🌟This fund will be exclusively used to support D/deaf community members to receive training to become a C/DI or sponsor testing to become certified.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar countsShare: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting this much needed resource, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Donate to Build Community
Donation
Donate to Build Community
Your donation will not only be used to give back, pay for presenters, and create accessible workshops, but it will also go to administrative programs that help TWTP run more effectively, and more!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.thewtp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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