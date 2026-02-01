The Willow Tree Project

Donation

Donations for C/DIs

🌟 Join us in supporting community! 🌟This fund will be exclusively used to support D/deaf community members to receive training to become a C/DI or sponsor testing to become certified.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar countsShare: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting this much needed resource, your support is invaluable.