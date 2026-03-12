The World Affairs Council of Northwest Ohio
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Our mission
Established in 2011, the World Affairs Council of Northwest Ohio brings world affairs to the people of Northwest Ohio, through educational and professional programming.
Past events
Past events
Event
Travel Talk Doubleheader: Malawi and the UAE
Mar 12, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
Schaller Memorial Bld. 130 W Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551, USA
Event
Europe at a Crossroads: Why Diplomacy Can't Wait
Sep 4, 5:00 - 7:30 PM EDT
University of Toledo Law Center, 1825 W Rocket Dr, Toledo, OH 43606, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
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