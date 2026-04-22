Theatre 121
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Theatre 121

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Theatre 121

Our mission

Theatre 121 is a 501(c)(3) inclusive theater for the McHenry County area, providing education, connections, and community through excellence in the arts. We strengthen the bonds of our community by drawing visitors to Woodstock and area businesses, developing skills both on and off the stage, and providing entertainment and a sense of community for all.

Events
Events
Theatre 121 Summer Musical Theatre Workshop 2026
Event
Theatre 121 Summer Musical Theatre Workshop 2026
Jul 20, 9:00 AM - Jul 24, 10:00 PM CDT
121 W Van Buren St, Woodstock, IL 60098, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Theatre 121 Membership
Membership
Theatre 121 Membership
Become a Theatre 121 Member and enjoy early access to audition slots, ability to participate in our Encore series, discounted tickets and much more!Membership is good from July - June of the following year. Regardless of when you sign up, all memberships expire on June 30th each year.
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Theatre 121’s 2026 Community Calendar
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Theatre 121’s 2026 Community Calendar
To celebrate our upcoming production of Calendar Girls, we created Woodstock in Bloom, a 2026 calendar that honors the local businesses, makers, and neighbors who make Woodstock special. Made in partnership with beloved small businesses and photographed by Ashley Klemm, this calendar also includes an exclusive coupon page with over $20 in special offers from participating Woodstock partners. Every purchase directly supports Theatre 121, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to live theatre, youth programming, and creative arts opportunities in our community.
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Business Sponsorships 25/26
Donation
Business Sponsorships 25/26
$9,650 of $15,000 goal
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Donate to Storybook Players
Donation
Donate to Storybook Players
Storybook Players, a division of Theatre 121 Encore!, was created to bring enchanting, quality plays to young audiences and families, providing live theatre experiences that are often out of reach. Our mission is to spark a lifelong love of the arts and bring joy to all ages.Over the years, Storybook Players has evolved to feature captivating original scripts with storybook themes, performed by our talented members. Audiences delight in both original tales and fresh twists on classic characters like Goldilocks and Sleeping Beauty.This year, we aim to bring these magical performances to a live setting, making them accessible to all. Our expenses include props, costumes, marketing, and script purchases. To keep these performances affordable, we rely entirely on donations from supporters like you. Every contribution helps us continue this important work. We offer both monthly and one-time donation options to make it easy for you to support our cause.
Donate today

Our website

https://theatre121.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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