Theta Theta Sigma Chapter & Kappa Iota Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
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Our mission
The Theta Theta Sigma and Kappa Iota Chapters of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. empower women through community service, education, and sisterhood, fostering leadership and social change to uplift communities and promote positive youth development.
Past events
Past events
Event
New Member Reception/Party
Feb 28, 12:00 - 7:00 PM CST
2620 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA
Our website
https://www.sgrho1922.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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