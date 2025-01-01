Three Pillars Education (DBA) Templeton Academy
Subscribe
Donate
Three Pillars Education (DBA) Templeton Academy
Our mission
Templeton Academy empowers students through a holistic education that fosters academic excellence, character development, and community engagement, ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and inclusive environment.
More ways to support us
Donation
Help Us Move!
$150 of $15,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://templetonacademy.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by