Three Pillars Education (DBA) Templeton Academy
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Three Pillars Education (DBA) Templeton Academy

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Three Pillars Education (DBA) Templeton Academy

Our mission

Templeton Academy empowers students through a holistic education that fosters academic excellence, character development, and community engagement, ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and inclusive environment.
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Our website

https://templetonacademy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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