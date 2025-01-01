To•Gather Pentecost Inc
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To•Gather Pentecost Inc

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To•Gather Pentecost Inc

Our mission

To•Gather Pentecost Inc unites believers in Tampa Bay for worship, prayer, and community engagement, fostering connections between faith and business to enhance spiritual growth and local impact.
More ways to support us
Business Expo Registration
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Business Expo Registration
The To•Gather Business Expo is your opportunity to connect your business with thousands of believers from across the Tampa Bay region gathered for To•Gather 2026 on May 24 at the Yuengling Center.Now in its 6th year, To•Gather brings pastors, congregations, and believers together in unity for a powerful regional gathering of worship and prayer. The *NEW* Business Expo creates space for the Church and the marketplace to connect, giving Christian businesses the opportunity to build relationships, gain visibility, and engage directly with attendees from across the region.Businesses can participate through 3 partnership tiers, listed below. Join other faith-driven businesses who are choosing to stand with the Church and partner for the presence of God to invade Tampa Bay. Please note the "additional donation" does not benefit To•Gather in any way; it is not necessary to include in your payment.
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Missions Expo Registration
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Missions Expo Registration
The To•Gather Missions Expo connects believers with local and global ministries that are advancing the Kingdom and serving people in real, tangible ways.Taking place during To•Gather 2026 on May 24 at the Yuengling Center, the Missions Expo gives nonprofit organizations and ministry partners the opportunity to share their mission with thousands of believers from across the Tampa Bay region gathered for this historic day of unity, worship, and prayer.Our goal is simple: activate the Church. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet ministry leaders, learn about impactful work happening locally and around the world, and discover practical ways to serve, volunteer, give, and partner with these organizations.If your ministry is looking to connect with passionate believers who want to make a difference, we invite you to join the To•Gather Missions Expo and be part of mobilizing the Church for Kingdom impact.Please note the "additional donation" does not benefit To•Gather in any way; it is not necessary to include in your payment.
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Congregation Registration
Donation
Congregation Registration
Thank you for donating to To•Gather Tampa Bay. Partner Churches commit to donating at least $1,000 toward the cost of the event. Participating churches are welcome to donate any amount to support the event. Please choose your amount below. Please note the "additional donation" does not benefit To•Gather in any way; it is not necessary to include in your payment.
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Our website

https://togathertampa.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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