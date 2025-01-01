To•Gather Pentecost Inc

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Missions Expo Registration

The To•Gather Missions Expo connects believers with local and global ministries that are advancing the Kingdom and serving people in real, tangible ways.Taking place during To•Gather 2026 on May 24 at the Yuengling Center, the Missions Expo gives nonprofit organizations and ministry partners the opportunity to share their mission with thousands of believers from across the Tampa Bay region gathered for this historic day of unity, worship, and prayer.Our goal is simple: activate the Church. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet ministry leaders, learn about impactful work happening locally and around the world, and discover practical ways to serve, volunteer, give, and partner with these organizations.If your ministry is looking to connect with passionate believers who want to make a difference, we invite you to join the To•Gather Missions Expo and be part of mobilizing the Church for Kingdom impact.Please note the "additional donation" does not benefit To•Gather in any way; it is not necessary to include in your payment.