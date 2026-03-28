TONE Foundation
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TONE Foundation

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TONE Foundation

Our mission

The TONE Foundation empowers Detroit youth through scholarships, financial literacy, mentorship, and leadership programs, fostering confidence and economic mobility for those historically excluded from opportunity pathways.
Events
Events
TONE Foundation 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Event
TONE Foundation 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Aug 15, 10:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
10301 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48221, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Empower the Next Generation with TONE Foundation
Donation
Empower the Next Generation with TONE Foundation
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At TONE Foundation, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Your donation directly supports youth mentorship, basketball tournaments and clinics, health and wellness initiatives, and essential resources that help young people thrive academically, physically, and emotionally. Every gift helps remove barriers, expand opportunity, and empower the next generation.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
Donate today
TONE Foundation Corporate Sponsorship Program
Donation
TONE Foundation Corporate Sponsorship Program
The TONE Foundation partners with corporations and community leaders to empower Detroit youth through mentorship, leadership development, financial literacy, and sports-based engagement.Corporate sponsorships help provide safe programs, mentorship opportunities, scholarships, and community events for youth in Detroit neighborhoods, including 48219, 48227, and 48228.Your partnership directly supports the next generation of leaders.
Donate today
Empower Detroit Youth with TONE Foundation
Donation
Empower Detroit Youth with TONE Foundation
Empowering Detroit Youth Through Mentorship, Leadership, and OpportunityThe TONE Foundation is dedicated to changing the lives of youth across Detroit by providing mentorship, leadership development, financial literacy, scholarships, and safe community-centered programs.Too many young people lack access to the support and opportunities they deserve. With your donation, we can provide guidance, structure, and real pathways to success.Your support helps fund:✔ Mentorship programs✔ Scholarships for students✔ Basketball clinics and youth engagement✔ Leadership and life skills training✔ Safe spaces for growth and developmentYou are not just donating — you are investing in futures.Every contribution brings us closer to our long-term vision of building a safe, fully equipped community center for Detroit youth.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.tonefoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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