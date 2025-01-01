Donation

Support Community Jazz Jams

Traditions of Jazz brings musicians and listeners together to keep the spirit of jazz alive through our community jazz jams. These gatherings celebrate creativity, collaboration, and the joy of live music — but they only happen because of the dedicated hosts and musicians who give their time and talent to make each jam swing.We believe the artists who make these events possible deserve to be paid fairly for their work. That’s where you come in!If you’ve ever tapped your foot, smiled, or felt inspired at a Traditions of Jazz jam, consider showing your appreciation by “tipping the hosts.”