Traditions of Jazz

Traditions of Jazz

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Our mission

Traditions of Jazz enriches Central Wisconsin by connecting students with seasoned musicians through community jams and after-school clubs, fostering a vibrant jazz culture that brings music to schools and local spaces.
More ways to support us
Support Community Jazz Jams
Donation
Support Community Jazz Jams
Traditions of Jazz brings musicians and listeners together to keep the spirit of jazz alive through our community jazz jams. These gatherings celebrate creativity, collaboration, and the joy of live music — but they only happen because of the dedicated hosts and musicians who give their time and talent to make each jam swing.We believe the artists who make these events possible deserve to be paid fairly for their work. That’s where you come in!If you’ve ever tapped your foot, smiled, or felt inspired at a Traditions of Jazz jam, consider showing your appreciation by “tipping the hosts.”
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Bring a Concert-Quality Piano to a favorite central Wisconsin venue
Donation
Bring a Concert-Quality Piano to a favorite central Wisconsin venue
$0 of $10,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.traditionsofjazz.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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