Transportation for Maine (T4ME)

Membership

Join T4ME as an Individual Member!

T4NE is open to individuals, organizations, corporations, and government agencies. Members join T4ME to strengthen their advocacy, connect with peers across the state, and add their voice to the transportation choices movement. Membership provides access to the following benefits:Timely updates and calls to actionSupport for state and local advocacyConnection to a wide network of transportation advocates across the stateOpportunities to provide feedback on T4ME’s policy priorities and advocacy strategiesAccess to free trainings on community organizingRecognition for successful advocacy and organizing workBy submitting this application for membership, you are committing to the following: Demonstrate commitment to ensuring that all people in Maine have safe, accessible, affordable, relevant, and reliable ways to get around. This will result in resilient, connected, healthy, and thriving communities.Provide input, energy, and expertise in transportation policy and community engagement.Offer capacity for mobilizing grassroots supporters in support of the T4ME policy platform and advocacy efforts.Commit time to T4ME activities, including quarterly full coalition meetings and work groups.Complete the sign-on agreement, committing to support the T4ME vision, principles, and policy platform.Make an annual financial contribution if feasible. The goal is for membership to be accessible to all and so no-cost and low-cost memberships are available. Pledge to share all relevant information it has about T4ME priorities and to refrain from opposing or undermining any of the T4ME priorities.