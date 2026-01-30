Treasure Valley Roller Derby
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Treasure Valley Roller Derby
Our mission
Treasure Valley Roller Derby empowers athletes through inclusive, competitive roller derby. We promote teamwork, community engagement, and personal growth while providing exciting entertainment for all ages in the Treasure Valley area.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Fierce & Furious June Triple Header
Jun 13, 3:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
5610 N Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
TVRD Hardship Fund
Help support TVRD league members who need help paying for the expenses of roller derby. These donations will go through the leadership team to help protect people's privacy.
Donate today
Donation
2026 Yearly Fundraising Goal
$700 of $26,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Home Teams Fundraisers
$296 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://tvrderby.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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