Treat Me Sweet Decor & Dessets

Treat Me Sweet Decor & Dessets

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Our mission

Treat Me Sweet Decor & Desserts empowers women through creative events, celebrating motherhood and self-care. They host engaging experiences like brunches and paint sessions, fostering community and joy while supporting local causes.
Events
Events
Back to the 90's Hip Hop Bingo
Event
Back to the 90's Hip Hop Bingo
Jul 18, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
10 Gateway Dr, Collinsville, IL 62234, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.treatmesweetdecordesserts.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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