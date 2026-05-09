Treat Me Sweet Decor & Dessets
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Our mission
Treat Me Sweet Decor & Desserts empowers women through creative events, celebrating motherhood and self-care. They host engaging experiences like brunches and paint sessions, fostering community and joy while supporting local causes.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Back to the 90's Hip Hop Bingo
Jul 18, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
10 Gateway Dr, Collinsville, IL 62234, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.treatmesweetdecordesserts.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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