Trey Brown 0524 Foundation
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Trey Brown 0524 Foundation

Trey Brown 0524 Foundation

Our mission

The Trey Brown 0524 Foundation honors Trey Brown's legacy by providing scholarships and support to youth in need, promoting education, and fostering community engagement through events like the annual golf outing.
Events
Events
3rd Annual Trey Brown Memorial Golf Outing
Event
3rd Annual Trey Brown Memorial Golf Outing
Jul 11, 9:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
215 PA-981, Belle Vernon, PA 15012, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Trey Brown 0524 Foundation
Donation
Trey Brown 0524 Foundation
The Trey Brown 0524 Foundation seeks to honor the memory of an extraordinary individual by offering scholarships to deserving students. Our commitment is to celebrate the spirit that golf embodies: integrity, perseverance, and camaraderie. With every scholarship awarded, we strive to influence the lives of young individuals passionate about golf. Our foundation brings together a community of supporters who believe in empowering the next generation through education and sport 📚
Donate today

Our website

https://www.treybrown0524.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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