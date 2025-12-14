Trey Clegg Singers Inc
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Our mission
Trey Clegg Singers Inc celebrates and preserves African American choral music, fostering cultural awareness and community through powerful performances and educational outreach, enriching lives with the legacy of Black musical heritage.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
A Paris Concert Tour Preview
May 31, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
3100 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
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Our website
https://www.thetreycleggsingers.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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