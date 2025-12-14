Trey Clegg Singers Inc

Trey Clegg Singers Inc

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Our mission

Trey Clegg Singers Inc celebrates and preserves African American choral music, fostering cultural awareness and community through powerful performances and educational outreach, enriching lives with the legacy of Black musical heritage.
Events
Events
A Paris Concert Tour Preview
Event
A Paris Concert Tour Preview
May 31, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
3100 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
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Our website

https://www.thetreycleggsingers.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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