Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church Salem Or

Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church Salem Or

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Our mission

Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church serves to foster a loving community rooted in faith, empowering individuals through worship, service, and outreach. Their mission is to spread the message of Christ and support spiritual growth in Salem, Oregon.
Events
Events
Trinity & St Thomas Kids Summer 2026 Day Camp
Event
Trinity & St Thomas Kids Summer 2026 Day Camp
Jun 22, 9:00 AM - Jun 25, 12:00 PM PDT
5020 Liberty Rd S, Salem, OR 97306, USA
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Community Corner Registration
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Community Corner Registration
Jun 1, 12:00 PM - Jun 1, 12:00 PM PDT
5020 Liberty Rd S, Salem, OR 97306, USA
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More ways to support us
Trinity Youth T-shirt Fundraiser
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Trinity Youth T-shirt Fundraiser
Welcome to our Trinity Youth t-shirt fundraiser!Every purchase you make directly supports our youth ministry at Trinity. Pick your size and color and order by May 31. You will be notified when orders are ready to be picked up at Trinity in JuneTrinity Covenant Church
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Our website

https://www.trinitycovenant.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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