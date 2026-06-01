Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church Salem Or

Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church serves to foster a loving community rooted in faith, empowering individuals through worship, service, and outreach. Their mission is to spread the message of Christ and support spiritual growth in Salem, Oregon.
Welcome to our Trinity Youth t-shirt fundraiser!Every purchase you make directly supports our youth ministry at Trinity. Pick your size and color and order by May 31. You will be notified when orders are ready to be picked up at Trinity in JuneTrinity Covenant Church