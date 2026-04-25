Trinity Lutheran Church
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Our mission
Trinity Lutheran Church fosters a welcoming community through worship, education, and service, aiming to share God's love and support individuals in their spiritual journeys while engaging in outreach and fellowship activities.
Past events
Past events
Event
10th Annual Trinity PTO Auction
Apr 25, 4:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
303 North Sales Street, Merrill, WI 54452, USA
Our website
https://trinitymerrill.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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