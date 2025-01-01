Trinity Lutheran Church Pembroke Pines Inc

Trinity Lutheran Church Pembroke Pines Inc

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Our mission

Trinity Lutheran Church Pembroke Pines Inc empowers the community by combating hunger through its food pantry and thrift store. Every purchase supports their mission to uplift lives and provide essential resources for those in need.
More ways to support us
Ending Hunger in our Community!
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Ending Hunger in our Community!
🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Kindhearted Krew Ministry at TLC Pembroke Pines Inc. It's a campaign like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉 🎉 Come shop at our deeply discounted thrift store that supports our food pantry. 100% of ALL proceeds go into providing food for our communit!Every purchase and or donation to this campaign will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we serve. Together, we uplift. Together, we make a difference!Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Learn more

Our website

https://kindheartedkrewtlc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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