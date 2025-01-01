Trinity Lutheran Church Pembroke Pines Inc

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Ending Hunger in our Community!

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Kindhearted Krew Ministry at TLC Pembroke Pines Inc. It's a campaign like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉 🎉 Come shop at our deeply discounted thrift store that supports our food pantry. 100% of ALL proceeds go into providing food for our communit!Every purchase and or donation to this campaign will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we serve. Together, we uplift. Together, we make a difference!Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.