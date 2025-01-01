Trinity Temple Academy

Trinity Temple Academy

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Our mission

Trinity Temple Academy fosters holistic education rooted in Christian values, nurturing students' academic, spiritual, and social growth. Our mission is to prepare young minds for a life of service and leadership in a supportive, faith-based environment.
More ways to support us
Give the gift of Christian Education
Donation
Give the gift of Christian Education
Invest in a future, grounded in faith, excellence, and purpose.At Trinity Temple Academy, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to grow academically and spiritually. Your gift helps make that possible!Your donation provides:Scholarships for students in needChrist-centered curriculum and activitiesResources for teachers and classroomsA community rooted in faith and serviceTogether, we can open doors to an education that shapes both minds and hearts for God’s glory.Be a blessing today and give the gift of Christian Education.
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Our website

https://hillsidenj.adventistschoolconnect.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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