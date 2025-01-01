Donation

Give the gift of Christian Education

Invest in a future, grounded in faith, excellence, and purpose.At Trinity Temple Academy, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to grow academically and spiritually. Your gift helps make that possible!Your donation provides:Scholarships for students in needChrist-centered curriculum and activitiesResources for teachers and classroomsA community rooted in faith and serviceTogether, we can open doors to an education that shapes both minds and hearts for God’s glory.Be a blessing today and give the gift of Christian Education.