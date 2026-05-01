Trojan Theatre Boosters Inc

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Trojan Theater Boosters Shop

Welcome to the Trojan Theatre Boosters Shop! 🎭Discover unique, handcrafted items that celebrate creativity and support our school’s theatre program. Every purchase directly funds student productions, resources, and opportunities that inspire artistic growth.Browse our collection of merchandise and make a difference—your contribution helps to provide additional support to the New Kent High School Theatre Program and allows students to continue to bring unforgettable performances to life. Join us in championing the arts. Shop today and help keep the spotlight shining on our next production!