Trojan Theatre Boosters Inc

Trojan Theatre Boosters Inc

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Our mission

The mission of New Kent Trojan Theatre Boosters is to cultivate excellence in the performing arts while creating meaningful opportunities for students to grow as artists, leaders, and teammates.
Events
Events
Sister Act Concessions
Custom
Sister Act Concessions
May 1, 5:00 PM - May 2, 10:00 PM EDT
7365 Egypt Rd, New Kent, VA 23124, USA
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More ways to support us
Valentine's Day Shop
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Valentine's Day Shop
💘 Valentine’s Day Shop – Share the Love! 💝Looking for the perfect way to show your friends, teachers, or that special someone how much you care? Stop by our Valentine’s Day Shop and spread the love!We’ve got everything you need to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable:Sweetheart Cookies 🍪Wooden Roses 🌹Mini Lego Set 🚗💐Ring Pop 💍Whether you’re sending a secret admirer message or just brightening someone’s day, we’ve got you covered!
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Trojan Theater Boosters Shop
Shop
Trojan Theater Boosters Shop
Welcome to the Trojan Theatre Boosters Shop! 🎭Discover unique, handcrafted items that celebrate creativity and support our school’s theatre program. Every purchase directly funds student productions, resources, and opportunities that inspire artistic growth.Browse our collection of merchandise and make a difference—your contribution helps to provide additional support to the New Kent High School Theatre Program and allows students to continue to bring unforgettable performances to life. Join us in championing the arts. Shop today and help keep the spotlight shining on our next production!
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Our website

https://www.trojantheatreboostersinc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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