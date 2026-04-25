Troop 944

Troop 944

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Our mission

Troop 944 empowers youth through scouting, fostering leadership, community service, and outdoor adventures. We aim to build strong character and instill values in young people while creating memorable experiences and supporting their growth.
Past events
Past events
Boy Scouts Troop 944 - Pancake Breakfast
Event
Boy Scouts Troop 944 - Pancake Breakfast
Apr 25, 7:30 - 11:30 AM EDT
2875 Bethany Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042, USA

Our website

https://tmweb.troopmaster.com/website/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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