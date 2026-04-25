Troop 944
Subscribe
Our mission
Troop 944 empowers youth through scouting, fostering leadership, community service, and outdoor adventures. We aim to build strong character and instill values in young people while creating memorable experiences and supporting their growth.
Past events
Past events
Event
Boy Scouts Troop 944 - Pancake Breakfast
Apr 25, 7:30 - 11:30 AM EDT
2875 Bethany Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042, USA
Our website
https://tmweb.troopmaster.com/website/home
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by