Troop 2 of Santa Monica
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Troop 2 of Santa Monica
Our mission
Troop 2 of Santa Monica empowers youth through scouting, fostering leadership, community service, and outdoor skills. We create a supportive environment where scouts develop character, citizenship, and personal fitness while having fun.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
T2 - Family Camp 2026
May 23, 12:00 PM - May 25, 12:00 PM PDT
Forest Rte 22S82, Kernville, CA 93238, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.troop2bsa.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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