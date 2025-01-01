Troop 48 and Pack 336 empower youth through scouting, fostering leadership, community service, and outdoor skills. They promote values of teamwork, respect, and responsibility, helping scouts grow into active, engaged citizens.
More ways to support us
Event
Flags Over the Fox - 2026
Our Scouts will place a 5' x 3' American flag in the parkway in front of your home 4 times per year. Flags will be placed by 9am and picked up before sunset on Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Independence Day.