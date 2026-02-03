Event

Improv workshops--with True Story Theater

Next workshop: Sat. May 16, 2-4pmStep into an improv workshop where your stories matter 🎭We will try out improvisational forms of Playback Theatre to respectfully embody each other’s stories. Participants often share that they learn how to listen more deeply to themselves and others, while enjoying creative movement, drama, and song. No prior experience necessary–all welcome.Come ready to share, reflect, and play ✨Together we’ll practice simple forms that deepen empathy, build trust in the group, and honor each person’s voice through spontaneous theater.Location: Arlington, MA (address sent after registration)