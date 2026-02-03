True Story

True Story

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Our mission

True Story Theater fosters connection and understanding through improvisational performances that share personal narratives. By exploring significant relationships across diverse backgrounds, they promote empathy and community engagement.
Events
Events
True Story Theater 6/5 Performance
Event
True Story Theater 6/5 Performance
Jun 5, 7:00 - 8:30 PM EDT
20 Academy St, Arlington, MA 02476, USA
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Embodied Empathy intro workshop/practice session (Online)
Event
Embodied Empathy intro workshop/practice session (Online)
Feb 2 - Jun 16 | 5 dates & times
Zoom
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Stories of Invisible Disabilities (for Disabilities Pride month)
Event
Stories of Invisible Disabilities (for Disabilities Pride month)
Jul 11, 4:00 - 5:30 PM EDT
20 Academy St, Arlington, MA 02476, USA
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More ways to support us
Improv workshops--with True Story Theater
Event
Improv workshops--with True Story Theater
Next workshop: Sat. May 16, 2-4pmStep into an improv workshop where your stories matter 🎭We will try out improvisational forms of Playback Theatre to respectfully embody each other’s stories. Participants often share that they learn how to listen more deeply to themselves and others, while enjoying creative movement, drama, and song. No prior experience necessary–all welcome.Come ready to share, reflect, and play ✨Together we’ll practice simple forms that deepen empathy, build trust in the group, and honor each person’s voice through spontaneous theater.Location: Arlington, MA (address sent after registration)
Get your tickets
Embodied Empathy intro workshop/practice session
Event
Embodied Empathy intro workshop/practice session
Embodied Empathy is a gentle introduction to Playback Theatre as a practice of listening with your whole body 🎭. In this session, we’ll explore how movement, voice, and simple improvisation can reflect real stories with care and respect.You’ll practice tuning into your own experience and responding to others’ stories in the moment. No theatre background needed—just curiosity and a willingness to be present with community 💬.
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Our website

https://www.playback-theatre.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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