Trusolace Counseling & Wellness Center

Trusolace Counseling & Wellness Center

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Our mission

TruSolace Counseling & Wellness Center provides compassionate mental health support, fostering healing and resilience in individuals and communities through counseling, workshops, and community events that inspire connection and positive change.
Past events
Past events
Spring Tea Silent Auction
Auction
Spring Tea Silent Auction
May 6, 5:00 PM EDT
1635 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28216, USA
TruSolace Spring Tea
Event
TruSolace Spring Tea
May 3, 3:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
1635 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28216, USA

Our website

https://trusolace.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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