Donation

Help Support Turtle Hook Middle School Seniors 2026! 🎓💙

We have planned many exciting activities for our graduating class to make this a truly memorable milestone. We have also worked hard through fundraising to help offset costs and ensure as many students as possible can participate. While we have made every effort to cover expenses for students in need, we are still short of ensuring that every child can fully participate.This year, more than ever, many of our graduating students are facing financial challenges and are unable to cover the costs of their senior activities. We know this is a big ask, but we are committed to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to take part in these important moments.Here is a breakdown of senior activity costs:Lake Compounce Theme Park – $100Dance with LR at The Uniondale Marriott Grand Ballroom – $80BBQ – $40Graduation Gown (no cap) – $20Diploma Cover – $158th Grade Senior T-Shirt (required for Lake Compounce & BBQ) – $152025 Yearbook – $50Total Cost per Student: $320While covering the full amount may not be possible for everyone, our goal is to at least provide each student with a gown, BBQ, and senior T-shirt — totaling $75 per student.You may choose to donate toward a specific student, if you know one in need, or contribute to our general fund. We will use all donations to support as many students as possible.Every donation—no matter the amount—makes a meaningful difference.Thank you so much for your generosity and support! 🙏🎉