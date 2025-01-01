Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

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Our mission

Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc. empowers youth through scholarships, mentoring, and community partnerships, fostering educational advancement and personal growth to build a brighter future for underserved communities.

Events
Events
June Scholarship Luncheon
Event
June Scholarship Luncheon
Jun 13, 12:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
5000 W 127th St, Alsip, IL 60803, USA
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AKA Klassic Day Party
Event
AKA Klassic Day Party
Oct 4, 3:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
15022 Lincoln Ave, Dolton, IL 60419, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Miss Prominent Pearl "Frosted Pearl of Opulance"
Event
2026 Miss Prominent Pearl "Frosted Pearl of Opulance"
Dec 13, 4:00 - 8:00 PM CST
8055 W 103rd St, Palos Hills, IL 60465, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026 Miss Prominent Pearl Cotillion “Frosted Pearls of Opulence"
Membership
2026 Miss Prominent Pearl Cotillion “Frosted Pearls of Opulence"
Welcome to the 2026 Miss Prominent Pearl Cotillion “Frosted Pearls of Opulence” Debutantes & Escorts registration. By completing this form, you have taken a big step towards an amazing journey filled with growth, service, and cultural enrichment with Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.Your participation supports our mission to enhance community life through education, leadership development, and social responsibility. Each step of this process helps us provide workshops, mentoring, and scholarships for young people committed to excellence.
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Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc. General Donation
Donation
Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc. General Donation
Your gift to the Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc. helps support mentoring and vital community programs in education, culture, and health throughout the South Suburbs of Chicago, Illinois.Your contribution directly supports mentoring opportunities, health initiatives, and cultural programs that strengthen individuals and families while providing residents with the tools and resources they need to thrive.By giving today, you help open doors to learning and educational advancement, preserve cultural heritage, and promote healthier families and stronger communities.Thank you for your generosity and for standing with us in making a lasting impact.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.tpfinc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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