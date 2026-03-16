Two Rivers Boys Basketball Boosters
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Two Rivers Boys Basketball Boosters

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Two Rivers Boys Basketball Boosters

Our mission

The Two Rivers Boys Basketball Boosters aim to enhance the basketball program through fundraising events like the Free Throw-A-Thon, fostering teamwork and community support while developing young athletes' skills and character.
Past events
Past events
Event
TR Warriors Basketball Men’s Bracket Challenge
Mar 16, 4:00 PM - Mar 29, 4:25 PM CDT
TR Boys Basketball Banquet
Event
TR Boys Basketball Banquet
Mar 8, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
2750 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Eagan, MN 55121, USA
More ways to support us
Concessions Donation
Donation
Concessions Donation
Your concession-stand donation keeps the Two Rivers boys’ basketball program running strong. 🏀 Your time, effort, and financial contributions all make a difference. This year we asked families to volunteer for four shifts in the concession stand. If you are unable to donate your time, please make a financial contribution. If you have not completed your four time slots and do not plan to complete them this season, you may instead donate $200 to the Two Rivers boys basketball program.Every contribution goes right back to our student-athletes—supporting team equipment, travel, and a positive environment built on teamwork and discipline. Thank you for backing our kids and their season.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.trwarriors.com/boysbasketball

Contact information

[email protected]
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