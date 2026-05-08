TWST4Girls
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Our mission
TWST4Girls empowers young women through mentorship, scholarships, and essential college resources, fostering resilience and growth as they transition to higher education and beyond.
Events
Events
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TWST4Girls Graduation Gala Sponsorship
May 8, 4:00 PM - Jun 8, 8:00 PM CDT
217 Woerner Rd, Houston, TX 77090, USA
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Event
TWST4Girls Graduation Gala
Jun 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
217 Woerner Rd, Houston, TX 77090, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
TWST4Girls International Service Learning Program- Kenya
$780 of $8,500 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.twst4girls.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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