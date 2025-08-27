UC Makerspace
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UC Makerspace
Our mission
UC Makerspace empowers creativity, innovation, and economic development through hands-on learning, workshops, and shared tools. We build skills, collaboration, and confidence for makers of all ages in the Upper Cumberland.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Cookeville Improv at DelMonaco Winery
Jun 20, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
600 Lance Dr, Baxter, TN 38544, USA
Get your tickets
Event
MakerFest 2026 Tickets
Jul 18, 10:00 AM - Jul 19, 11:00 PM CDT
155 Fairground St, Cookeville, TN 38501, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
A Children’s Museum & Makerspace for the UC
$468 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://ucmakerspace.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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