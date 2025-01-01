Ugbajo Itsekiri Usa Incorporated
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Our mission
Ugbajo Itsekiri USA fosters cultural pride and unity within the Itsekiri community through education, empowerment, and support initiatives, promoting heritage and sustainable development for future generations.
Events
Events
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2026 Ugbajo Convention Advertisement
Sep 5, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
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Event
28th Annual Convention - Building a Stronger Itsekiri Community Rooted in Culture
Sep 4, 7:00 PM - Sep 6, 8:00 PM EDT
1110 Old Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090, USA
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Our website
https://www.ugbajoitsekiriusa.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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