UKY ISC Association
Our mission
ISC Association prepares students for careers that blend creativity and strategy. Through meaningful industry access and hands-on experiences, members gain the confidence to take their place in the profession.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Louisville Agency Crawl 2026
Sep 17, 7:45 AM - Sep 18, 8:45 PM EDT
Louisville, KY, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Membership
UKY ISC Association Membership 2025-2026
Join the University of Kentucky's official student organization for emerging professionals in integrated strategic communication.
View membership
Membership
UKY ISC Association Membership 2026-2027
Join the University of Kentucky's official student organization for emerging professionals in integrated strategic communication.
View membership
Contact information
[email protected]
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